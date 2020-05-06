Huntington’s Beamon putting in extra work in hopes of being ‘great’ one day

SHREVEPORT – Huntington head coach Stephen Dennis said, “He’s just matured so much in how he carries himself, just understanding how important it is to do the extra.”

Delkelvion Beamon has been a starter since his freshman season and you could see the talent.

At 6’1, 180 pounds he has that rare blend of size and speed that Power 5 colleges are looking for but in the off-season he’s starting to show the leadership skills by spending his afternoons putting in the extra work.

Beamon said, “I’ve been out here every day at three o’clock getting that work in, if I’m not here I’m getting the weight work in in the garage.”

Dennis said, “He’s got a tremendous work ethic that I feel like is going to carry him to the next level. To be out here mowing the field and look over and see one of your kiddos out there doing drill work, it just makes your heart happy.”

“I’m the greatest I said that even before I knew I was” #GOPOKES 🤠‼️@CowboyFB pic.twitter.com/ehf5y3ZgUl — Dekelvion Beamon (@dekelvion) January 10, 2020

Beamon is currently committed to Oklahoma State, but has offers from Texas, Mississippi State, Virginia and Penn State.

Blessed to receive an offer from university of Texas @CoachChrisAsh 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4B5SahsPPA — Dekelvion Beamon (@dekelvion) April 28, 2020

Dennis said, “It’s just exciting because you know how life changing that can be for that family and for that kid to get a college education at one of these great Universities and have it paid for.”

There’s no shortage of defensive backs from Shreveport to look up to, and Beamon has been taking advantage, working out with guys like TCU Safety Ardarius Washington, and Cleveland Browns corner Greedy Williams.

hard work gone pay off with the best NFL CB @Greedy 🏌🏽 #FACTS pic.twitter.com/AVMDWnmxM6 — Dekelvion Beamon (@dekelvion) April 2, 2020

Beamon said, “I look up to them boys, I want to be like them when I get better. I want to be better and I want to be just like them.”