Joaquin Rams set sights on District Title in 2020

JOAQUIN, Tx. (KMSS/KTAL) – “There are some teams where, it gets down to the end of the game, we just break them.”

The Joaquin Rams’ Slot T offense is known for wearing down opponents. Head Coach Wade Lawson and his ground and pound offense have developed the Rams into consistent playoff contenders.

In 2020, they’re looking to capture the one thing that’s eluded them since 2012:



“No group has won a district title since I’ve been here,” says Lawson. “That’s something this team can do.”

Rams’ Head Coach Wade Lawson has seen his team improve each year over the past six seasons.

The Rams roster is made up of mostly underclassman, and maybe none as exciting as Maddix Hutchins, who lead the rams in tackles as a freshman in 2019.



“He’s going to move back to the backfield this year,” said Lawson. “I told him, don’t let that be your ceiling, what you were last year. You need to work harder every year and he has.”



The Rams most imposing player is 6’5, 330 lb. Blake Cummings, who stars as the center on offense and anchors the heart of the defensive line. Cummings is hoping to follow up his All-State campaign from 2019 with more of the same.

“This is good football team,” said Cummings. “I think we’re gonna shine this year and I think I’m going to be even better in the trenches this fall.”

The goal for these Rams is crystal clear.



“We’ve been counted out a lot of times to miss the playoffs and then we play for a district championship,” says Lawson. “I think when it’s all said and done, I’m going to be really proud of this group accomplishes this season.”

