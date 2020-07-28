LHSAA: Fall Football practice can begin August 3rd

BATON ROUGE, La. – LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine released a memo to schools Monday evening saying that fall practices are still scheduled to begin on the original August 3rd start date.

Governor John Bel Edwards recently extended the state’s Phase II order to August 7th, but Bonine says that after consulting with medical professionals and colleagues the LHSAA decided to keep the August 3rd date.

As far as the fall regular season goes, Bonine says the games will not begin until the state enters into Phase III and sees a “positive trend” in COVID-19 cases.

Until the state enters Phase III, the fall sports calendar will be “inevitably” adjusted.

The full memo is below: