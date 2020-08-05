LHSAA in danger of losing start of the season

SHREVEPORT – With Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ announcement Tuesday to keep Louisiana in phase two for an extra 21 days, the LHSAA start date of Friday, September 4th is in jeopardy.

The Louisiana High School Coaches Association (LHSCA) has determined a need for four weeks of full practice, with hitting, to get athletes ready to play 48 minutes on Friday nights.

Contact practices can’t happen in phase two. Louisiana is in phase two until at least Friday, August 28th.

Theoretically this means under the current setup, the season wouldn’t start until at least Friday, September 25th.

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine will meet with the LHSAA Executive Committee on Wednesday via Zoom to discuss the options.

Several options could be on the table including pushing the season back several weeks, moving to the spring or outright cancelling the first couple games of the season.

If the season moves to the spring it brings several new issues to the table. Some kids graduate early and enroll in college to participate in their teams spring practice. The Superdome also wouldn’t be available for a state championship weekend because of renovations planned after the New Orleans Saints season.

This is going to be a tough decision to make for Bonine and the LHSAA but we should have more answers on Wednesday.

Problem is, it will probably bring more questions.