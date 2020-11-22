LHSAA Playoff Brackets

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The LHSAA Football Postseason starts this week and a number of area teams will be participating. Follow below to find your team!
CLASS 5A
#22 Live Oak at #11 Haughton
#17 Captain Shreve at #16 East Ascension
#20 Hahnville at #13 Ruston
#30 Airline at #3 Zachary
CLASS 4A
#24 Livonia at #9 Huntington
#21 John F. Kennedy at #12 Minden
#19 Salmen at #14 North Desoto
#28 Northwood-Shreveport at #5 Leesville
#32 Woodlawn-Shreveport at #1 Carencro
CLASS 3A
#26 Marksville at #7 Green Oaks
#29 Mansfield at #4 Church Point
#31 North Webster at #2 Union Parish
CLASS 2A
#32 Varnado at #1 Many
#25 Lakeview at #8 Red River
#28 Welsh at #5 North Caddo
CLASS 1A
#5 Homer (BYE)
#7 Haynesville (BYE)
#8 Logansport (BYE)
#19 Delhi at #14 Arcadia
#23 Magnolia at #10 Basille
DIVISION I
#3 C.E. Byrd (BYE)
DIVISION II
#14 Evangel Christian at #3 University Lab
#13 Loyola Prep at #5 E.D. White
DIVISION IV
#16 St. Martin’s Episcopal at #1 Calvary Baptist
#13 Cedar Creek at #4 Ascension Catholic
#11 St. Mary’s at #6 Metarie Park Country Day