LHSAA pushes start of football to October 8

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is pushing the start of high school football in Louisiana to October 8.

The LHSAA sent out that memo to schools Wednesday morning.

The decision comes a day after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the state will be staying in Phase Two for another 21 days.

Other fall sports, like volleyball, is also being pushed back to a September 8 start date.

High school swimming and cross-country are not impacted.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss