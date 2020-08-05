LHSAA pushes start of football to October 8

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is pushing the start of high school football in Louisiana to October 8.

The LHSAA sent out that memo to schools Wednesday morning.

The decision comes a day after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the state will be staying in Phase Two for another 21 days.

Other fall sports, like volleyball, is also being pushed back to a September 8 start date.

High school swimming and cross-country are not impacted.

