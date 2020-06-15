LHSCA announces 2020 All-Star teams for baseball, softball

The Louisiana High School Coaches Association announced their 2020 All-Star teams for baseball and softball on Sunday, and North Louisiana was well represented.

2020 LHSCA All-Stars (Baseball)

  • Will Tynes – Airline
  • Bryson Connell – Airline
  • Cade Scott – Benton
  • Tanner Sims – Benton
  • CJ McWilliams – Haughton
  • Peyton Lewis – Parkway

2020 LHSCA All-Stars (Softball)

  • Caroline Easom – Airline
  • Brylee Kelley – Calvary
  • Callie Moore – Cpt. Shreve
  • Ellie Dubois – Evangel

For more information and the full team line-up for both sports, head to http://www.lhsca.org/index.php.

