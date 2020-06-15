LHSCA announces 2020 All-Star teams for baseball, softball

The Louisiana High School Coaches Association announced their 2020 All-Star teams for baseball and softball on Sunday, and North Louisiana was well represented.
2020 LHSCA All-Stars (Baseball)
- Will Tynes – Airline
- Bryson Connell – Airline
- Cade Scott – Benton
- Tanner Sims – Benton
- CJ McWilliams – Haughton
- Peyton Lewis – Parkway
2020 LHSCA All-Stars (Softball)
- Caroline Easom – Airline
- Brylee Kelley – Calvary
- Callie Moore – Cpt. Shreve
- Ellie Dubois – Evangel
For more information and the full team line-up for both sports, head to http://www.lhsca.org/index.php.