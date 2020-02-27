Loyola falls short in repeat state title bid

The Loyola girl’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 overtime contest to University Lab in Wednesday’s Division III State Championship Game.

The Lady Flyers were looking to repeat after winning the 2019 championship.

Loyola head coach Mark Matlock said, “They were strong and physical. They beat us in the air to a lot of first balls that kept us out from being able to create a whole lot. We had a few good chances early in the game and a few in the 2nd half. I said it before the game it’s going to come down to some set piece corner or something like that and that was the difference.”

Lady Flyers senior Kalli Matlock said, “After graduating ten seniors we weren’t supposed to be coming back. The fact that we even made it hear and the effort that we put in tonight just shows how much we wanted it as a team. We knew it wasn’t going to be a rebuilding year. Just the fact that we made it back here shows how great of a season we’ve had.”

Loyola finishes the season with a 20-2-3 record.