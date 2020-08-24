Many Football tending to “unfinished business”

The shirt says it all.



“Unfinished business,” said Many Football Head Coach, Jess Curtis. “Lets do it. Lets do the things we need to, starting now, all off-season, all the way through. And these kids have done that.”



Falling just short in 2019 to Ferriday in the 2A State Title game, that loss, imprinted on the minds of every tiger in Many.



“That’s been the fuel that’s been pushing us,” said quarterback Cadillac Rhone. “We really had one of our best off-seasons because we were there, we were on the turf. We want to get back, its our year. And we’re going to win it.”



In 2020, falling a step short simply won’t be good enough.



“The big goal is to win in it,” said Curtis. “You can say it or you can be about it. And they’ve been about it all offseason.”



With expectations sky high, every Many practice is strictly business.



A trip to the Dome in 2020 likely means another huge season for running back Terrence Williams, who rushed for over 1,900 yards and scored 19 touchdowns in 2019. He’s ready to prove why he’s one of the area’s best.



“I don’t hold this team to nothing less than a state championship,” said Williams. “I’m going to do whatever I can to help the team win… 2,000 rushing yards.



Senior quarterback Cadillac Rhone may be committed to ULM to play Defensive Back, but before he gets to Monroe, he has one more goal left to accomplish. You can probably guess what it is.



“We’ve seen 2014 when they won the Championship, and we want to win the same thing.”



Playing in a District that had four top ten teams at the end of the season, Coach Curtis believes that prepares them even more for their final goal.



“I love the district, because its a different challenge,” said Curtis. “They’re all unique, they’re all different. And they’re all well coached. It’s good football. And that gets us ready for the Playoffs.”