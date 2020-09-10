Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Daymien Smith, RB, Tatum Eagles

TATUM, Tx. (KMSS/KTAL) – The Tatum Eagles had revenge on the mind when they traveled to Daingerfield last week to take on the Tigers. This week’s Marketplce Chevy Player of the Week helped the Eagles get back at their rivals after falling in this same game last season. Daymien Smith rushed for 125 yards on only 13 carries with a touchdown, pushing the Eagles over the Tigers, 17-8.

Smith missed week one due to an injury, something he couldn’t help but think about when he hit the field last Friday night.

“I was kinda nervous in the first half, I wasn’t really running to my full potential,” says Smith. “I was kinda taking the game slow, not getting many yards on the run, I was worried about it.”

The second half was a different story. Smith ripped off a 40 yard touchdown run that helped seal the game for the Eagles.

The next two games for the Eagles have been canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak, but that hasn’t changed Smith’s approach to each game.

“I play pedal to the mettle,” says Smith. “Cause, we might get out there, come back and play Gladewater, and then we can’t another two weeks, we miss out on District. It’s unpredictable this year. So, I plan on just going out there and whatever game I get to play, just going full, 100% pedal to the mettle.”