Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Demajah Riley, RB, Huntington Raiders

SHREVEPORT (KTAL/ KMSS) – Congratulations to Demajah Riley on being named the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week. The Junior running back has played a major role in why the Huntington Raiders are still undefeated.



In last week’s matchup with Loyola, he had 150 plus rushing yards and five touchdowns. After a win like that, you know there’s some excitment over on Raspberry Lane.



“The energy level is high,” said Riley. “Every game we go into, we have a high energy level. Even if we are down we pick each other up, that just makes us a whole lot better team. The attituide stays up.”

When asked how it feels running into the end zone score after score, Riley said “you’re not really thinking, you are just hoping and knowing your team will block for you so you just follow behind them because at the end of the day, whoever scoes, it go to the team.”



“He’s just a great kid,” said Huntington Head Coach Steve Dennis. “That’s such an easy statement to make, that we’ve got great kids, but when it’s true, its very easy to make. But he’s a kid that we started as a Freshman three years ago and he’s got over twenty plus varsity games of experience now. I think you are starting to see some of the benefits of that now in his Junior year as he is able to put some of these big games together.”



“That’s big, that’s big,” said Riley on being named our Player of the Week. “Knowing that not too many people have gotten it this year, that’s just big. It’s a big accomplishment for me but I know I got to stay focused and keep going so I can win it again maybe.”

To nominate a Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week, email the athlete’s school, stats, and why they should be our player of the week to news@ktalnews.Tv. We will be announcing a new winner every Wednesday.