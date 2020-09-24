Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: DJ Feaster, RB, Waskom Wildcats

WASKOM, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – This week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week has been showing out since Waskom’s Week One win over Garrison.

DJ Feaster had his best performance of the season this past week against Arp, rushing only nine times for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

Feaster gives all of the credit to his offensive line.

“I trusted my teammates to block for me…they got the job done,” says Feaster. “I went out there and trusted their blocks and the team did the rest.”

Feaster also touched on what its like having to deal with last second schedule changes due to COVID-19.

“At the end of the day, if we play, we play. Doesn’t matter who it is, we just hope to go out there and get the dub.”

To nominate an athlete for Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week, email their name, school, and stats for that week’s game to sports@ktalnews.tv. The winner is announced every Wednesday night.