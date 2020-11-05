Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Elijah Rochon, WR, Haughton

HAUGHTON, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Haughton Buccaneers are off to a 4-1 start on the season. Senior Wide Receiver Elijah Rochon has been an important piece to their early success. His 72 yards for two touchdowns helped the Buccaneers shut out Arcadia on Friday. Congratulations to Elijah Rochon, our Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week!



“Elijah, he’s a team captain,” said Haughton Head Coach, Jason Brotherton. “Our kids vote on that, they voted for him. He’s just positive, he’s a positive kid that we can count on to always do the right thing. He’s like another coach out there. He’s one of the few guys that can be my voice. If I need something then I tell him and he can get it done.”



“I love the atmosphere here,” said Rochon. “I love the community, I love how involved everyone is and how everyone just rallies together on a Friday night to come support the team. I just try to do my best to do my job, and when my number is called, I make sure I produce. “



“We need him to have a good game every week,” said Brotherton. “He’s our playmaker on offense, so he’s the one guy out there, we’re playing a lot of young kids, but he’s the one skill player that actually played last year in all of those big games that we played in.”



“Right now in the season it’s a little bit difficult because we never know if we are going to have a full team or not,” said Rochon. “We put in the work, we practice, and we prepare as much as we can for our next opponent. We’re playing good, we’re 4-1 so we’re looking to carry that on to next week. All of the guys on this team they look up and you know they expect me to do big things. I like to have that role of having that responsibility. “

To nominate a local athlete for the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week award, email their school, stats, and why they should be selected to news@KTALnews.tv. We will be announcing a new winner every Wednesday.