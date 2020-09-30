Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Ishmael Allen, FB, Daingerfield Tigers

This week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week comes from the Daingerfield Tigers. Not only did this player force two fumbles, but he also had a fumble recovery and a 9-yard sack in Daingerfield’s 36-29 win over De Kalb. What makes him even more of a standout was his contagious positive attitude when the Tigers were down last Friday night.

Congratulations to Daingerfield Senior Ishmael Allen!

“His effort throughout the entire first half was phenomenal,” said Daingerfield Head Coach Davin Nelson. “To be able to see his come out and re-double his efforts in the second half, it really sparked the team off right there.”



“I had to stay hype to keep by boys hype,” said Senior Ishmael Allen. “I mean we were down so it was a thing, like, I can’t lose because if I lose the rest of my team loses. I just wanted to help out in the biggest way I could.”



“Even on the sidelines, he just didn’t stop,” said Nelson. “He just kept on going, keeping everybody hyped and ramped up. I really felt like that was the primary focal point of us actually being able to comeback.”

To nominate an athlete for the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week, email their name, school, and stats for that week’s game to news@ktalnews.Tv with the subject line ‘player of the week.’ a winner will be announced every wednesday night.