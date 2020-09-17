Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Ke’Amondre Horace

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL)- The Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week is Center High School’s Ke’Amondre Horace. The Senior running back rushed for 383 yards, averaging 16 yards a carry. This, of course, helped the roughriders secure a 41-40 win over Gladewater. He also scored five touchdowns on Friday night.



So we wanted to know from our Player of the Week what it feel like when you’re running into the endzone play after play.

“I can’t really explain it,” said Horace. “It just gives me joy, like, I’m fixing to score, you know. I can’t really explain it. It’s just amazing. It’s truly a blessing because I really wasn’t expecting it but I’m glad that I got it.”

