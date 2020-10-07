Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Lake Lambert, QB, Byrd

SHREVEPORT, LA (KMSS/KTAL) – This week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week stepped up big last week, making his first start at quarterback in a big game for the Byrd Yellow Jackets. He rushed for 47 yards and passed for 63, scoring a touchdown to lead the Jackets to a 35-27 win over Calvary in their season opener.



Congratulations to Byrd Sophomore Lake Lambert for rising to the occasion and being named our Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.

“I was really nervous at the beginning,” said Lambert. ” Then the first snap happened and then I realized the guys I had behind me. So I just leaned on them and knew they would get us in the endzone and get us the win.”

On being the first Louisiana player to be recognized as the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week, Lambert said “It’s really cool. Our defense really helped us out. Got a good Senior group who got us hype and everything at halftime. That’s what really gave us the energy to get the win.”