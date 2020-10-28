Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Terrence Cook, Northwood, RB

SHREVEPORT (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwood Falcons are undefeated heading into Week five of the High School football season in Louisiana.



One of the many Falcons responsible for a 4-0 record is running back Terrence Cook. Cook had thirteen carries for 152 yards and four touchdowns in Northwood’s win over BTW last Friday, and that was all in the 1st half. Congratulations to Terrance Cook, our Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.



“It’s the best feeling I have ever had really, just scoring touchdowns and making the people who watched me grow up happy,” said Cook. “We just want to be a running team this year. Coach Brown made a goal, 200 plus yards a game, so we have a mindset of that really.”



“With Terrance and then a couple of other running backs, we had a goal to average about 300 yards a game,” said Head Coach Austin Brown. “We are a little under that right now but we are going to step it up and get there. Terrence is a big player, at any point and from any part of the field he can take it to the house.”



“Personally I have the best O-Line in the state,” said Cook. “My wide receivers, we just have a great bond. When I have a bad game, they are there to pick me up. When they have a bad game, I’m there to pick them up. It feels great just to have a season with all the stuff we’ve been going through.”

