Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Trenton Defatta, DT, Parkway

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – This week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week is a two way star for the Parkway Panthers. Last Friday night, he made his presence felt on defense against Natchitoches Central.

Trenton Defatta was a beast inside for the panthers, racking up nine and a half tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, and two forced fumbles. That’s a stat line some defensive players might not have in an entire year. Defatta, happy he could contribute to the Panthers second win of the season.



“These two dubs, the practice has been way better, we have that momentum, we’re hype and everything,” said Defatta. “I think we’re going to do some good things these next couple weeks. I played inside, nose this week, you gotta pop’m in the mouth, let’m know you’re there, and I think that really helps.”



“The big thing for me that stood out is that fourth quarter, he didn’t come off the field,” said Head Coach Coy Brotherton. “On defense, as soon as we got a stop on defense, he was right back on the field on offense playing fullback for us. Thats what a team captain, Senior, that’s what we expect, that’s what we like, and that’s what he performed.”

To nominate a local athlete for the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week award, email their school, stats, and why they should be selected to news@KTALnews.tv. We will be announcing a new winner every Wednesday.