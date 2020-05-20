Marshall ISD to get upgrades to athletic facilities

Marshall Athletic Director and head football coach Jake Griedl said, “It’s been a long time since Marshall has been the standard but that’s what they want to be so we’re getting back to that.”

Since 2017 the Marshall Independant School District has been on a mission to upgrade the athletic facilities. In four years they’ve installed a state of the art scoreboard, a brand new press box, a weight room that rivals a large University, and now a new 120 yard indoor-outdoor

practice facility.

Griedl said, “For our kids to be able to benefit from the concept of an indoor and for our school district to be able to afford it and do it in a state of the art way is really awesome.”

Coach Greidl said they got the idea from the University of ALabama Birmingham’s Legacy Pavillion, but that’s not the only upgrades taking place at Marshall as football, baseball and softball are getting new turf.

Griedl said, “Both the softball field and the baseball field are going to be getting done as well and they’ll both be full fields. It’s going to be great just for the fact of less maintenance. We’re going to attract a lot of games here, we’re going to be a great site for UIL Playoff games.”

The turf being installed is a new state of the art technology with a cooling agent that keeps the playing surface 20-30 degrees cooler.

Griedl said, “We could have done some things differently and been a really good facility in terms of all of our athletic facilities but his standard is elite and so we did the best that we could and it’s kind of put us to an elite standard in our facilities and now as coaches and as teams that’s the expectation that we need to go perform at.”

The new turf on the football field was finished up Tuesday afternoon, while baseball, softball, and the new pavilion indoor facility is expected to be finished sometime in October.