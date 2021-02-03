National Signing Day 2021

The Big Game

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Athletes from across all sports are signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Below are the athletes, organized by state, name, high school, college committed to and sport.

Louisiana

NameHigh SchoolCollegeSport
Brady NorcrossParkwaySouthern ArkansasFootball
Connor NorcrossParkwaySouthern ArkansasFootball
Trenton DeFattaParkwayHenderson StateFootball
Jalun ReedParkwayLouisiana CollegeFootball
Cameron FosterNorthwoodMcNeese St.Football
Terrence CookNorthwoodSouthern ArkansasSouthern Arkansas
Jemariah BaileyNorthwoodSouthern ArkansasSouthern Arkansas

