National Signing Day 2021

BENTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) - For 32 minutes this week, the Airline Vikings and Benton Tigers were opponents on the court. For the remainder of the week, the District rivals worked together on a common goal, helping to raise money for one of their own in need. First-year Benton teacher Ella Hoffman was diagnosed with cancer during the first week of the school year.

"She has been overwhelmed with the Benton community and how they've stood up and helped her and supported her through this process," said Benton Assistant Coach Toni Martinez.