National Signing Day 2021

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Athletes from across all sports are signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Below are the athletes, organized by state, name, high school, college committed to and sport.
Louisiana
|Name
|High School
|College
|Sport
|Brady Norcross
|Parkway
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|Connor Norcross
|Parkway
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|Trenton DeFatta
|Parkway
|Henderson State
|Football
|Jalun Reed
|Parkway
|Louisiana College
|Football
|Cameron Foster
|Northwood
|McNeese St.
|Football
|Terrence Cook
|Northwood
|Southern Arkansas
|Jemariah Bailey
|Northwood
|Southern Arkansas
