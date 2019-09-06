Benton High Tigers capture the Kevin’s Tractor NBC 6 Spirit Stick

BENTON, La. (KTAL) – For the first week back for the NBC 6 Spirit Stick, the Benton High Tigers were chosen to receive the Kevin’s Tractor NBC 6 Spirit Stick! As recipients of the spirit stick, the Tigers held a pep rally! There was an overwhelming show of support from the community with fans all wearing purple and gold!

Each week the award is given to the school who has the most spirit. We want to feature the players, the band members, the cheerleaders and everyone in between who make your school great!

Nominate your school on arklatexhomepage.com and send us pictures that show why your school has the most spirit on our NBC 6 Spirit Stick Facebook page. One winner will be selected every week!

