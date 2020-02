Tre'Davious White said, "It still hasn't sunk in yet. It's an incredible honor, something I'm going to cherish for a lifetime."

Just 8-years after White was leading the Giants under center, the school held a ceremony tonight to retire the number ten. Tre'Davious has been a model citizen since entering the limelight and he's constantly finding ways to give back to Green Oaks and the Cooper Road community.