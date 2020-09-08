North Desoto wants to take big leap in year two of Dunn era

STONEWALL, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – With 19 returning seniors, North Desoto believes they have the pieces to make a big jump in year two of the Dennis Dunn era.

“I think this year, we’ve kind of got a better grind if you want to say it. We’ve been working really hard,” says senior linebacker Alex Roberts.

That hard work combined with returning junior quarterback Kelvin Kinney should translate to success on the field.

“He’s going to be something special,” says Head Coach Dennis Dunn. “Glad I’ve got him for two more years because we just think the best is yet to come for Kelvin Kinney.”

Kinney believes with a year of starting and an off-season under his belt, things will come to him easier on the field.

“Its just way easier this year, way easier,” says Kinney. “It’s like playing elementary ball again.”

With the LHSAA committing to the October 8th start date for football, Dennis Dunn and his team are also grateful that they’ll be playing this fall.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to play,” says Dunn. “We’re happy we will be able to open up at Many High School and play a great opponent.”