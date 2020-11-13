Nov. 12 Thursday Night High School Football Scoreboard

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Some Thursday Night High School Football action across the Ark-La-Tex. Independence Stadium serving as host for the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry game between Byrd and Captain Shreve. The Parkway Panthers hosting the Southwood Cowboys in Preston Crownover stadium, and the first week of playoffs kicking off in East Texas for 1A-4A.
Louisiana Scores
Byrd def. Captain Shreve: 28-7
Parkway def. Southwood: 49-27
Texas Scores
Carlisle def. Joaquin: 35-28
Mineola def. Atlanta: 42-12
Timpson def. Frankston: 66-7