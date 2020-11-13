Nov. 12 Thursday Night High School Football Scoreboard

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) - This week's Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week is a two way star for the Parkway Panthers. Last Friday night, he made his presence felt on defense against Natchitoches Central.

Trenton Defatta was a beast inside for the panthers, racking up nine and a half tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, and two forced fumbles. That's a stat line some defensive players might not have in an entire year. Defatta, happy he could contribute to the Panthers second win of the season.