Nov. 12 Thursday Night High School Football Scoreboard

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Some Thursday Night High School Football action across the Ark-La-Tex. Independence Stadium serving as host for the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry game between Byrd and Captain Shreve. The Parkway Panthers hosting the Southwood Cowboys in Preston Crownover stadium, and the first week of playoffs kicking off in East Texas for 1A-4A.

Louisiana Scores

Byrd def. Captain Shreve: 28-7

Parkway def. Southwood: 49-27

Texas Scores

Carlisle def. Joaquin: 35-28

Mineola def. Atlanta: 42-12

Timpson def. Frankston: 66-7

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss