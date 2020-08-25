Parkway hopes to make a return trip to the playoffs in 2020

A new coach, a new Quarterback, a new attitude.

After the toughest season in more than a decade it’s playoffs or bust for the Parkway Panthers in 2020.

“Definitely everybody things we can make the playoffs this year” said Parkway senior wide receiver Jalun Reed. “I think everybody believes we can run the district this year.”

Panthers head coach Coy Brotherton said, “I think we’re there, I’m not saying we’re primed for a district championship or a state championship run right now, but like I said if the ball bounces our way we’ll be alright.”

After three years with one of the Larry brothers under center, the Panthers will have a new face at quarterback. Coach Brotherton says there’s going to be a competition between sophomore Eli Harper and junior Cannon Link.

Parkway senior linebacker Connor Norcross said, “They’re coming along good. They’re all making good throws in 7 on 7 and everything. I think they can be just as good or better.”

“Both of them are playing well and the good thing is they’re both underclassmen and I think for the next two or three years we’re going to be set at quarterback” said Brotherton.

Everyone knows when they’re set at quarterback, the sky really is the limit for the Parkway Panthers.