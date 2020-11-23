Playmaker in the Community: Alex Roberts, North Desoto

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL)-A member of the student council and national honor society, North Desoto Linebacker Alex Roberts is tackling opponents off the field and helping members of his community off it. The Senior helped one of his friends after his home was ravaged by a tornado earlier this year.

Roberts started a GoFundMe to help rebuild from the damage suffered in April and ended up raising 1,500 dollars for them.

But much like the Griffins on Friday nights, Roberts says it took a collective unit to get things done.

“Shout out to my buddies. They actually went out there to help pick up. A lot of people on the football team. So it wasn’t just me. It was a team effort.”