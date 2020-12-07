Playmaker in the Community: Carter Watson, Waskom

WASKOM, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – This week’s Playmaker in the Community hails from Waskom High School. Carter Watson, who plays for the Wildcat Football team, does mission work with his church. The past two years he’s gone to Georgia to work with children in under-privileged communities.

“I think its super important to see how people live outside of your own experience,” said Watson. “Seeing how people live outside of your own experience gives you perspective and gives you an idea on how you can help them out.”

Watson hasn’t been able to do mission work this year because of COVID, but hopes to continue doing mission work in the future.

“It’s definitely something I see myself continuing to do,” said Watson.