Playmaker in the Community: Edward Clark, Huntington

SHREVEPORT (KTAL/ KMSS) – Edward Clark may be a 1-4A All-District linebacker, but his impressive abilities extend off the football field. For those skills, his teammates have created a fitting nickname.



“It started my Freshman or Sophomore year,” said Clark. “First I was the Senator, now they call me the President. What I like about the nickname is it motivates me to be the best person I can be on the field, off the field, at home, anywhere…”



In the classroom, Clark earned a 4.5 GPA. He says that academics is something he takes very seriously.

“Well they do say student-athelete, not athlete student,” said Clark. “So you have to take care of your school work. I know sometimes, I’ll be honest, I don’t like doing school work but that’s just something that I have to do and its very vital and very important. It’s essential for you to excel in both.”



In addition to impressive grades, and being a leader on Huntington’s football team, Clark’s resume is filled with student involvement.



“I am a part of Team Summit, Leadership Academy, this African American boys book club, the Principle’s list, National Honor Society,” said Clark. “So time-management is very important when you are getting up in age. It’s very important for you to know what you are going to do throughout the day and to know when are you going to get it done.”



With those organizational skills and a nickname that fits the part, I wanted to know if holding office was on the Presidents list of future goals.



“No ma’am,” said Clark. “I do not like politics and I do not plan on running.”