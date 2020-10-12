Playmaker in the Community: Green Oaks Football Players give back in different ways

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – This week’s Playmakers in the Community hail from Green Oaks High School Football, where they’re doing their best to give back to their community in different ways. After their game against North Caddo Friday night, the team woke up Saturday and went to work at a local food bank, boxing up food and stacking shelves.

Giving back to the community is important to Latrevien Johnson, a junior wide-receiver for the Giants, because he wants everyone to feel included.

“I just like helping whenever I have the chance to because I think it’s important to help people out,” says Johnson. “Because I feel everyone should have the same things and nobody should be left out.”

Georderrial Williams, a senior free-safety, spends some of his time off the field working with younger kids from Green Oaks on their school work, because that’s what the older generation did for him when he was growing up.

“Something that motivates me outside of school, or football, is when I get to tutor the younger kids that are in my school,” Williams says. “I help them with their homework and stuff so they can be successful on and off the field.”