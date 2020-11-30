Playmaker in the Community: Tahj Kochinsky, Huntington

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On Thanksgiving, Huntington wide-receiver Tahj Kochinsky wanted to lend a hand to those in need. Tahj cites not having much growing up as one of the main reasons he tries to give back.

“I didn’t grow up with much, “said Kochinsky. “My momma always told me that if you’ve got more than somebody else, you gotta help them out.”

On Thanksgiving day, Kochinsky worked in conjunction with the Salvation Army to deliver hot meals on Thanksgiving day, bringing bags of delicious dinners to various communities around the city.

Tahj Kochinksy (pictured above) at the Salvation Army office in Shreveport.

“You’ve gotta give back,” said Kochinsky. “You just have to. If you do, God will bless you.”

For his work with the Salvation Army, Tahj Kochinsky is the KTAL Sports Playmaker in the Community.