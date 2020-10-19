Playmakers in the Community: Pleasant Grove recognizes local heroes during halftime

TEXARKANA, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – Several local heroes honored during the halftime of Pleasant Grove’s game verse North Lamar on Friday night. From Dr Matt Young who has served as Texarkana’s local health authority during the world pandemic, to representatives of the Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department and the Texarkana, TX fire department.

Judge Bobby Howell of Bowie County, Texarkana’s Mayor Bob Bruggeman, and pleasant grove isd volunteer jessica rich also recognized for thier continuous efforts to make our communities a better place… These local heroes are playmakers in the community everyday… And their service often goes unrecognized…



“As a Health Authority, we just want to make sure everybody is out there being safe,” said Dr. Matt Young. “It’s about being here for the community.”



“None of my guys do the job for the accolades,” said Eric Schlotter. “But they get fatigued just like everyone else. They’ve been grinding for a long time, and so it feels really good for them to get recognized tonight.”

Local Heroes for PG vs North Lamar, Friday October 16th, 2020

1.) Bobby Howell-Bowie County Judge

Judge Howell is the highest ranking official in Bowie County and with it comes a lot of responsibility during a worldwide-pandemic of the likes of COVID-19. President Donald Trump, The President’s COVID-19 Task Force, Governor Greg Abbott, and the CDC all trust the heads of County to make hard decisions regarding guidelines and protocols that are needed to help protect the public during emergencies. Tough decisions have to be made and it takes a real leader to make the decisions to keep people safe. Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell has shown excellent leadership skills during this time. He’s helped our local operations center making Bowie County which has been a model for other counties in the US. With Judge Howell in charge, our County and city officials have worked together to make us all safe.

2.) Dr Matt Young-Health Authority

Dr. Matt Young has served as our local health authority during the biggest world pandemic in our lifetime. He’s played a central role in providing essential public health services during these difficult times. Dr. Young has spent numerous hours, days and months diagnosing and investigating COVID-19 cases while informing, educating, and empowering people regarding the health issues associated with COVID-19. Dr Young has been instrumental in protecting the public’s health during the coronavirus pandemic by establishing, maintaining and enforcing shelter in place orders early on, and aiding boards of health and local health departments in their ongoing battle against covid-19. He is provided vital statistics regarding covid-19 and helped establish sanitization laws that have helped save hundreds if not thousands of lives.

3.) Robert Jones, representing the Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department

While others were sheltered in place, working from home or able to distance themselves from the highly contagious and sometimes deadly coronavirus; our Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department never wavered and they remained on the job, always on call in the event of an emergency. The pleasant Grove Fire Department consists of a team of effective firefighters who are courageous, because they are always willing to take risks and make sacrifices to help others. After all, the PG volunteer fire department is an organization whose primary purpose is to serve and protect its community. They exhibit that volunteer spirit in our pleasant grove community not because it benefits them. They do it because they want to help; especially during these difficult times.

4.) Eric Schlotter- Representing the Texarkana, Texas Fire Department and he’s also honored for being the Texarkana, Texas Emergency coordinator

Chief Sholtter leads one of the best fire departments in Texas. Our Texarkana Texas Fire Department saves lives and property and not even a worldwide pandemic can stop them from doing their job of keeping us safe from fires. Fast response times, excellent trained firefighters who are fit and ready to serve are all trademarks of a Texarkana, Texas Firefighter. The Firefighters prayer sums up what our Texarkana, Texas firefighters believe. The Texarkana Emergency Coordinator is especially important during a worldwide pandemic. Chief Scholtter has done just that. Nobody was ready for a coronavirus pandemic. No one but Chief Schlotter that is. He said that Emergency Coordinator does a little of everything, so Chief Schlotter wears many hats. They plan for emergencies, respond to emergencies, and help recover for emergencies. He had a plan, he’s responded and with the Lords Help, when it’s over, he’ll help us recover.

5.) Pleasant Grove ISD Volunteer Jessica Rich chosen for 2020 Heroes for Children Award

Jessica Rich has been named the recipient of the 2020 Heroes for Children Award given by the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE). This is a prestigious award given to only 15 awardees statewide for outstanding services and support given to their school community, staff, and students of Texas. The 15 awardees represent 15 districts in Texas. Rich will represent District 9 which includes Bowie County and 29 other Northeast Texas counties. Rich has volunteered with numerous organizations in the Texarkana area since 2007, investing over 6,000 hours into the Pleasant Grove community, schools, students, and staff. Rich has organized Teacher Appreciation and weekly teacher treats as the Pleasant Grove Elementary School Coordinator and Pleasant Grove Intermediate School Grade Level Coordinator. Rich supports campuses in areas including planning holiday parties, managing the Book Fair, coordinating Meet the Teacher, and planning Grandparents Day breakfasts. Rich is a substitute teacher and substitute secretary for the district. Rich currently serves on the board for the PG Connection and PG Education Foundation. Jessica and her husband, Blake, enjoy cheering for the Hawks with their children, Wylan and Liam.

6.) Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman

Texarkana, Texas is a city filled with citizens that take a pride in our community. We are proud of our local business, our local schools, and our city leadership. The chief executive officer in the city of Texarkana who will have a significant role in leading us from crisis to recovery is Mayor Bob Bruggeman. He’s what the city of Texarkana stands for. Hard work, dedication. Bob is also an umpire of local and collegiate baseball games. He always makes a good call. Weather it is a ball or strike behind the plate, or a call on what’s best for our citizens safter and financial wellbeing. During the coronavirus crisis he’s been there with answers and solutions that will one day allow Texarkana to rise up even higher than we were before the pandemic.

7.) Texas, Texas Police Department-Represented by Patrol Officer Quentin Miller

We would like to take this time to thank our Texarkana, Texas Police Department for keeping safe especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Our local police are faced with same issues as everyone else trying to ensure their health and safety while serving our community. Wearing masks while responding to calls. Our local police get hundreds of calls a week. They are always there to serve and protect us. They protect our citizens and our citizens property. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a range of unforeseen and unprecedented challenges for police. Our police in Texarkana, Texas have done a terrific job continuing to build a relationship with all our citizens. They have also put themselves in harms way to keep us safe and they’ve always been there when we need them. Please join us as we back the blue, the brave men and woman that serve on one of the greatest police forces in America, the Texarkana, Texas Police.

8.) Pete Mann – Pleasant Grove ISD resource officer

Pete Man is more than just a police officer. Officer Man is a positive role model for staff and students at Pleasant Grove ISD. Pete Mann helps build relationships with students and staff. He’s visible on campus giving all staff and students a sense of security.

9.) Good Samaritan Award winner – Texarkana, Texas Fire Captain Chuck Weerts

Chuck Weerts and what he does was what gave us the idea of having this Front-line Hero Award ceremony tonight. Chuck epitomizes what a good Samaritan is all about. The parable of the Good Samaritan is told by Jesus in the Gospel of Luke (Lk 10:25–37). It is about a traveler who is stripped of clothing, beaten, and left half dead alongside the road. … Samaritans and Jews despised each other, but the Samaritan helps the injured man. Chuck Weerts has spent his time during the coronavirus fighting wildfires in California. He’s just as likely to be seen helping someone change a flat on the side of the road. His selfless sacrifice to help anyone in their time of need is what makes him special a real good Samaritan, He’s just returned from the California wildfires to accept this award.