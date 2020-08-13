Pleasant Grove looks to reload in 2020

TEXARKANA, TX- Going 44-4 over the last three seasons with three of those losses coming to State Champions, the Pleasant Grove Hawks know what it feels like to be a champ. But with all of those wins does come some responsibility.

“They don’t want to be the class that falls off, so we always want to grow,” said Head Coach Josh Gibson. “They’ve had some great role models to lead them in the past and the seniors this year want to create their own legacy. “

You can expect the Hawks to dominate up front on both sides with big guys like Landon Jackson, Marcus Burris, Cameron Weekly, Victor Shaw, and Tori Phillips.

“We have one of the best Defensive lines in the nation,” said Gibson. “We are really fortunate to have three Division I offers on that line and an All-State kid as a fourth player, so we are blessed to say the least. They all have three year starters on varsity so that’ll be the strength of our football team.”

“I think we are going to rely on our big men this year because we have a lot of size coming back and we are going to just pound them,” said Senior Guard Alex Murphy.

A main question for the PG Hawk’s success this season was who would step up and become the main guy under center.

“We’re obviously losing one of the best leaders, Ben Harmon, but I think we are doing a really good job with that,” said Murphy. “We’ve had a lot of guys step up.”

“We have two really good quarterbacks right now,” said Gibson. “Jalen Woodside is our number one right now and he’s really jumped in and filled Ben’s shoes.”

With six offensive and five defensive starters returning, the defending 4A State Champions have a lot to be excited about heading into this season.

“There’s a lot of excitement right now and you can see it in the kids in practice,” said Gibson. “Our goal is to be the best program in the state and we take it one day at a time.”

“We come in with a purpose every day because we know we have a main goal and that is to win state every year,” said Senior Running Back Nick Martin.

The Hawks open their season on Friday, August 28th when they go on the road to take on Nashville High School in Arkansas.

