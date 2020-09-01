Raiders want to take the next step in 2020



“We took a step, we put a brick in the wall. But, we’re not satisfied with being five and five.”



Huntington Head Coach Stephen Dennis has seen steady progress since he took over the program three years ago. After going 2-8 in his first year in 2017 and 3-7 in 2018, the Raiders improved to 5-5 in 2019. This year, it’s all about taking the next step.

“We’ve got to go win a playoff game, we’ve got to go and challenge the teams at the upper level of our district and let them know this is a program that’s growing,” says Dennis.

2019 District 1-4A MVP J’Rell Joseph runs through quarterback drills during a fall practice

Their senior quarterback J’rell Joseph will likely lead the charge. The District 1-4A MVP has four returning offensive lineman that will make his life easier this fall.



“I was real comfortable, poised in the pocket (last year). It’s going to be like clockwork with all of these guys returning,” says Joseph.



On the defensive side, senior linebacker Edward “The President” Clark has a chance at breaking the Raiders’ career tackling record. He has his sights set on even bigger goals for his defense.



“I expect this defense to shut-out every time that we play,” says Clark.



The message for the Huntington Raiders in 2020 couldn’t be more clear:

“Be better tomorrow than we were today. Be better this year than we were last year.”