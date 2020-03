Ma’Kalia Lewis scored 27 points and pulled down 22 rebounds as Red River took care of French Settlement 63-31 in the 2A State Semifinals at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, LA.

Going to the “Ship”

Lady Bulldogs 63

French Settlement 31 — Red River High School Athletics (@RRHSBulldogs) March 5, 2020

The Lady Bulldogs will play in the 2A State Title game on Saturday at 4pm in Lake Charles.