Scrappers want more than stellar regular season in 2020

NASHVILLE, Ark. (KMSS/KTAL) – The Nashville Scrappers finished the 2019 season with an 11-2 record. Their two losses? The two teams who played for the 4A State Championship in Arkansas.



The expectations in 2020 are to be final team standing.



“Being one of the teams that’s in contention for the state championship at the end of the year is really our expectation every year,” says Head Coach Mike Volarvich.



“Ever since I was little I always looked forward to a senior year, where we might be and where we could be. I think this year we got a really good chance and I hope we go all the way,” says Senior Quarterback Ty Gordon.

With Gordon under center and Keyshawn Stewart leading the charge in the backfield, expect the same offensive explosiveness from last season.



“We have 80% of our touchdowns from last year coming back with Keyshawn Stewart at running back and Ty Gordon at quarterback and then we have three of our four receivers coming back too,” says Volarvich.

The defense also returns a ton of experience with eight starters returning from last years squad.

“I tell you what, those starters are something else,” says Senior Defensive End Dalton Brown. “But the guys that have moved up for them, that are starting this year have come along. They’ve been giving us trouble a little bit in camp.”

Nashville opens its season against Pleasant Grove on August 29.