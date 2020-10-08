Several Louisiana High School football games rescheduled in preparation for Hurricane Delta

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hurricane Delta is impacting several Louisiana High School football games previously scheduled for Friday, October 9. A handful of games in Northwest Louisiana have already been bumped up to Thursday October 8 due to the high possibility of inclement weather.

Wednesday:

Oakdale vs. St. Mary’s

Thursday:

Many vs Red River

Lincoln Prep vs Calvary

Mansfield vs Minden

Northwood vs North DeSoto

Logansport vs Woodlawn

Airline vs Nat Central

Haughton vs Byrd

Green Oaks and Deridder (cancelled)

Ore City vs Queen City (cancelled)

College football games are also being effected by Hurricane Delta. The Southeastern Conference made the official announcement this morning that LSU’s night game in Baton Rouge will now be an 11am kickoff in Missouri. Both teams share an open date on November 7, but with LSU hosting Alabama a week later, the bye week was likely not the best option for the Tigers. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement, “due to the pending impact of hurricane delta on Louisiana and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest for the safety of everyone involved to move the game to Columbia.”

Hurricane Delta has also raised concerns for the University of Louisiana’s game against coastal carolina that was originally scheduled for Saturday. The Ragin’ Cajuns will now kickoff on Wednesday, October 14 at 6:30pm CST.

We will update our twitter page @KtalSports as more scheduling adjustments are made in preparation for Hurricane Delta.

