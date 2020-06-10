Smith looks to kick his way to West Point

“Every day, no matter what the weather conditions were, I can remember it almost being in a hurricane kicking a football.

Kicking is a solitary profession. Repetition and routine, all in preparation for what may be a handful of the most important plays of the game.

Avian Smith said, “Right now, I’m just trying to be the best kicker I can be.”

Loyola Prep’s Avian Smith is working on taking his craft to Westpoint, thanks to a very special figure in his life.

Smith said, “I just started kicking and l loved it ever since and, going to Westpoint, my dad served in the military for 30 years and I kinda just combined the two.”

Avian’s father, Tedris, never pushed the military on his son, but believes Avian would be a perfect fit at Westpoint.

Tedris Smith said, “You have to work for one another, with one another. You’re gonna have good times, bad times, and I think that’s what Avian’s all about: teamwork.”

Several camps Avian was scheduled to attend canceled due to COVID-19. Avian sees it as an opportunity to work harder during the season.

Avian said, “Whether I do kick a lot of field goals or don’t, I just want to be a team player and win.”

Tedris Smith knows his son will be successful and has the perfect message for him.

Tedris said, “He might make it, he might miss it, the main thing I want you to understand is the character of a person, to me, is when they fail. So if you do miss that kick, don’t get all upset about it, just go out there and work harder to make it next time.”