SNSB Spotlight: The Brotherton Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana high school football has a new rivalry. This one stays in the family.

Best friends and brothers, Coy and Jason Brotherton put those family ties to the test on November 20th, leading two district rivals, Haughton and Parkway, on opposing sidelines. While coaching against each other is nothing new for the Brotherton brothers this night was special.

“They’re six and a half years apart but they are best friends and they have always been best friends…they are very very close. They talk everyday,” says the mother of the coaching pair, Billie Joe Brotherton.

Coy spoke on the history of this first coaching matchup. “You know obviously we have played against each other before when I was an assistant coach. This is the first time its been head coach versus head coach.”

Jason thinks he knows where the family’s loyalties lie. “I know my parents are a nervous wreck…but I know they are going to have their Haughton stuff on underneath,” says Jason.

It would make sense for that to be where the Brotherton’s allegiances live, as father Bob coached Haughton for 33 years.

“After the game is over with, they will probably have a different view of it,” says Bob “Probably come out and hug, shake hands and it will all be over with but its a war right now.”

After the game, the two brothers had a chance to reflect on the special moment.

“Before the game there was a moment where I looked down here and Coy’s got his team down here, I’ve got my team down there…that was kind of emotional,” says Jason. “That’s my little brother and to have watched that journey for him to get to where he is, and he played here on this field and I watched almost every game. To see him lead a team out there the same night I was leading a team out here…that’s a big deal.”

Coy echoed the sentiments.

“I won’t lie, it was a bit more emotional probably than I thought it would be before the game,” says Coy. “When that game starts you forget about those things and for 48 minutes on the clock you don’t think about him being across the sideline. I was proud of him to be over there and to go see him after the game and congratulate him on a 6-1 season.”

Haughton was victorious in the Brotherton Bowl, 33-13. When asked how much trash talk there would be at the Thanksgiving dinner table, Jason had this to say:

“Maybe a little bit… but it won’t be too bad.”