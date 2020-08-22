Southern Quality Ford Friday Night Blitz High School Football Preseason Special

Welcome to the Southern Quality Ford Friday Night Blitz Preseason special. We preview 20-plus teams from across the Ark-La-Tex.

But first lets get you up to speed on the start of the season for all three states in the Ark-La-Tex. Over in Texas.. Class-A through 4-A gets started next Friday night, while classes 5A and 6A will open the season on Friday, September 25th.

In Arkansas, they are scheduled to start next Friday as well. If we can get to stage three in Louisiana, we’ll get things started on Friday October 9th.

INSIDE THE HUDDLE WITH: Byrd Yellow Jackets, Captain Shreve Gators, Airline Vikings



INSIDE THE HUDDLE WITH: Carthage Bulldogs, Pleasant Grove Hawks

INSIDE THE HUDDLE WITH: Arkansas High Razorbacks, Nashville Scrappers

INSIDE THE HUDDLE WITH: Haughton Buccaneers, Benton Tigers, Parkway Panthers

INSIDE THE HUDDLE WITH: Red River’s John Bachman explains how he got his team to 2nd and 82.

INSIDE THE HUDDLE WITH: Many Tigers

INSIDE THE HUDDLE WITH: Green Oaks Giants

INSIDE THE HUDDLE WITH: Northwood Falcons

INSIDE THE HUDDLE WITH: Huntington Raiders

INSIDE THE HUDDLE WITH: Waskom Wildcats

INSIDE THE HUDDLE WITH: Calvary Cavaliers