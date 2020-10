Southern Quality Ford Friday Night Blitz: Week 7 Highlights & Scores

SHREVEPORT, LA (KMSS/KTAL) - This week's Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week stepped up big last week, making his first start at quarterback in a big game for the Byrd Yellow Jackets. He rushed for 47 yards and passed for 63, scoring a touchdown to lead the Jackets to a 35-27 win over Calvary in their season opener.

Congratulations to Byrd Sophomore Lake Lambert for rising to the occasion and being named our Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.