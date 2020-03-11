Summerfield’s season ends in Class C Semifinals

Breaking News
High School Sports

Summerfield’s bid for a Class C State Championship came up two wins short with a 65-58 loss to Pleasant Hill in the State Semifinals at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, LA Tuesday afternoon.

The Rebels finish the season with an 18-12 record.

