Thursday Night High School Football

SHREVEPORT (KTAL/KMSS) – Some exciting news for High School football teams across Louisiana today. Governor John Bel Edwards announcing that starting tomorrow night, outdoor stadiums will be allowed to move to 50% capacity. This does only apply for parishes that have a Covid-19 positivity rate of 5% or less for two weeks. Now currently, there are 26 parishes that qualify for increased capacity, none of which fall in our viewing area. But a glimmer of hope for teams across Louisiana. Speaking of high school football, some Thursday night football action

Louisiana Scores:

Byrd 42 Parkway 7

Woodlawn 30 Evangel 20

Plain Dealing 52 Lincoln Prep 14

