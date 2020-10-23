Thursday Night High School Football

SHREVEPORT (KTAL/KMSS) – Some exciting news for High School football teams across Louisiana today. Governor John Bel Edwards announcing that starting tomorrow night, outdoor stadiums will be allowed to move to 50% capacity. This does only apply for parishes that have a Covid-19 positivity rate of 5% or less for two weeks. Now currently, there are 26 parishes that qualify for increased capacity, none of which fall in our viewing area. But a glimmer of hope for teams across Louisiana. Speaking of high school football, some Thursday night football action
Louisiana Scores:
Byrd 42 Parkway 7
Woodlawn 30 Evangel 20
Plain Dealing 52 Lincoln Prep 14