Thursday Night High School Football

SHREVEPORT (KTAL/ KMSS) - Congratulations to Demajah Riley on being named the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week. The Junior running back has played a major role in why the Huntington Raiders are still undefeated.

In last week's matchup with Loyola, he had 150 plus rushing yards and five touchdowns. After a win like that, you know there's some excitment over on Raspberry Lane.