Parkway senior’s Drake Fontenot and Peyton Lewis signed to play baseball at the next level Tuesday afternoon in the school’s foyer.

Fontenot signed with Arkansas Rich Mountain, a Junior College located in Mena, Arkansas.

Lewis signed with Panola College, a Junior College in Carthage, Texas.

The duo helped the Panthers advance to the 5A State Semifinals in 2019 and look to play key roles for Parkway coach David George this season.