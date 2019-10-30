Week 9 NBC 6 Top 25 Poll

NBC 6 TOP 25 POLL
SCHOOLRECORDNEXT OPPONENT
1Carthage Bulldogs8-0vs Henderson
2Calvary Cavaliers8-0at #23 Haynesville
3Pleasant Grove Hawks8-1vs Spring Hill (TX)
4Captain Shreve Gators7-1at #20 Byrd 10/31
5Evangel Eagles4-4at BTW
6Nashville Scrappers7-1at Malvern
7Airline Vikings6-2at Benton
8Northwood Falcons6-2vs Leesville
9Haughton Buccaneers6-2vs Natchitoches Central
10Marshall Mavericks5-3at Whitehouse
11Paul Pewitt8-0vs Daingerfield
12Prescott Curley Wolves5-2vs Harmony Grove
13Hooks Hornets7-1at #17 Jefferson
14Loyola Flyers7-1at #18 Many
15Hughes Springs Mustangs7-2vs New Boston
16Atlanta Rabbits5-4at #13 Hooks 11/8
17Jefferson Bulldogs6-2vs #13 Hooks
18Many Tigers5-3vs #14 Loyola
19Bossier Bearkats6-2vs Green Oaks
20Byrd Yellowjackets3-5vs #4 Captain Shreve
21Arkansas High Razorbacks4-3vs Hope
22Minden Crimson Tide5-3vs Huntington
23Haynesville Tornado5-3vs #2 Calvary
24Joaquin Rams7-1vs Tenaha
25Parkway Panthers4-4at Southwood
Others Receiving Votes:BentonNatchitoches Central
LogansportNorth Webster
DeKalbDaingerfield
Huntington

