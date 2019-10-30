Week 9 NBC 6 Top 25 Poll

|NBC 6 TOP 25 POLL
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|NEXT OPPONENT
|1
|Carthage Bulldogs
|8-0
|vs Henderson
|2
|Calvary Cavaliers
|8-0
|at #23 Haynesville
|3
|Pleasant Grove Hawks
|8-1
|vs Spring Hill (TX)
|4
|Captain Shreve Gators
|7-1
|at #20 Byrd 10/31
|5
|Evangel Eagles
|4-4
|at BTW
|6
|Nashville Scrappers
|7-1
|at Malvern
|7
|Airline Vikings
|6-2
|at Benton
|8
|Northwood Falcons
|6-2
|vs Leesville
|9
|Haughton Buccaneers
|6-2
|vs Natchitoches Central
|10
|Marshall Mavericks
|5-3
|at Whitehouse
|11
|Paul Pewitt
|8-0
|vs Daingerfield
|12
|Prescott Curley Wolves
|5-2
|vs Harmony Grove
|13
|Hooks Hornets
|7-1
|at #17 Jefferson
|14
|Loyola Flyers
|7-1
|at #18 Many
|15
|Hughes Springs Mustangs
|7-2
|vs New Boston
|16
|Atlanta Rabbits
|5-4
|at #13 Hooks 11/8
|17
|Jefferson Bulldogs
|6-2
|vs #13 Hooks
|18
|Many Tigers
|5-3
|vs #14 Loyola
|19
|Bossier Bearkats
|6-2
|vs Green Oaks
|20
|Byrd Yellowjackets
|3-5
|vs #4 Captain Shreve
|21
|Arkansas High Razorbacks
|4-3
|vs Hope
|22
|Minden Crimson Tide
|5-3
|vs Huntington
|23
|Haynesville Tornado
|5-3
|vs #2 Calvary
|24
|Joaquin Rams
|7-1
|vs Tenaha
|25
|Parkway Panthers
|4-4
|at Southwood
|Others Receiving Votes:
|Benton
|Natchitoches Central
|Logansport
|North Webster
|DeKalb
|Daingerfield
|Huntington