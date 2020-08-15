With starters back, the Waskom Wildcats are hopeful for a solid season

When you’ve got back-to-back State Champions on your resume and a 23-year veteran as a coach, the Waskom Wildcats are coming off of a season without a playoff run with a vengeance.



“We’ve got a lot of guys coming back and we worked really hard in the off season so that we don’t miss the playoffs,” said Head Coach Whitney Keeling. “We’ve made long playoff runs here for a while so we want to continue that, and hopefully this season we will be able to do that.”



And for the leading rusher on the team Tesean Hamilton, who almost rushed for 1,000 yards as a freshman last season, those results aren’t going to fly.



“We don’t like not making the playoffs here,” said Hamilton. “We come here to win so we got to drive to get going and get there.”



With all starting skills players back and Tesean Hamilton and Kye Willett in the backfield, the wildcats strengths should be in these offensive playmakers.



“We have a lot of guys that we will rotate in and out that will carry the football for us this year,” said Keeling. “We’re excited about that cast.”



But getting the ball in the playmakers hands could be more of an issue.



“The weakest part right now is the quarterback because he’s your leader and we don’t have one,” said Keeling. “When there’s three of you that are fighting for the job there’s a lot of competition so they’re working hard each and everyday trying to get better so that they can win the job. “



With nine defensive starters back the season and Detrich Byrd on the D-line, Waskom doesn’t have much to worry about there but a young offensive line could bring some growing pains.



“We have no Senior leadership on the offensive line… our defense has whipped us pretty good just about every day,” said Keeling. “But that’s a good thing, they’re having to learn it early rather than later.”



If Waskom can get the big guys up front ready in time and use a QB battle to their benefit, Waskom could be a force to be reckoned with this season.