Woodlawn high school beats Northwood at home

High School Sports

by: Sydney Simone

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday night, Woodlawn’s basketball team played Northwood High School at home tonight.

Starting off the first quarter, Woodlawn carried the lead by 10-points. Michael Pryor had a mean crosses-over with Delatrion Moton and Donavan Seamster pulling jumpers.

By the second quarter, Northwood closed the gap and tied it up 27-27. Yet, Woodlawn holds off to beat Northwood with a final score of 72-62.

This brings Woodlawns over record to 17-9. On the other hand, this makes Northwood’s overall record to 12-13.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories