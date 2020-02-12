Woodlawn high school beats Northwood at home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday night, Woodlawn’s basketball team played Northwood High School at home tonight.

Starting off the first quarter, Woodlawn carried the lead by 10-points. Michael Pryor had a mean crosses-over with Delatrion Moton and Donavan Seamster pulling jumpers.

By the second quarter, Northwood closed the gap and tied it up 27-27. Yet, Woodlawn holds off to beat Northwood with a final score of 72-62.

This brings Woodlawns over record to 17-9. On the other hand, this makes Northwood’s overall record to 12-13.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.