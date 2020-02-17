High school wrestlers become state champs this weekend

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was a great weekend for high school wrestling at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.

Dozens of athletes competed and a lot of guys left as champs. Just to name a few, Trey White, Evangel’s heavyweight two-time state champion.

“Put everything we got on it. And knowing that we have that fan support and people counting on us to win. It gives you a kind of mindset that you can’t lose.”

North DeSoto’s Richard Mack. He is also a two-time champion.

“It means a lot. It really does. I push myself each and every single day zero rest. I keep telling myself ‘Im going to win. I’m going to win’. All I have to do is just have it on my mind to win, dominate and get the goal. And just keep pressing wherever.”

Last but not least, Parkway’s 126-pound Division I state champ Josh Keeler.

“Uh- you know it’s exciting. You know just at the moment. I didn’t really have any emotions after I won. Uh mainly because it’s just business. I mean I’m out there to do my thing and get it done.”

