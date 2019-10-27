Houston DE Watt out for season with pectoral injury

Sports

by: KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
DeAndre Washington, J.J. Watt

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) is hit by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) on a run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt sustained a season-ending injury to his pectoral muscle on Sunday in a win over the Oakland Raiders.

Watt was injured in the second quarter of Houston’s 27-24 win and tweeted afterward that he was done for the season.

His tweet said: “This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes.”

That tweet came after he retweeted a video of him making a tackle for a loss. The caption on the tweet read: “Look out for No. 99,” and he added the comment: “Shoulda told my pec to look out lol.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories