Hughes Springs lineman succeeds on and off the field

When it comes to brain and brawn, Hughes Springs senior Jace Ratley proves you can have both.

Ratley said, “I’m the vice president of student council. I’m the president of national honors society. I’m the vice president of Deca which is a business organization.”

Not impressed yet?

Ratley said, “Number one in my class, as of right now.”

Being multidemensional doesn’t stop there. Jace is currently the Mustangs starting right guard and linebacker.

Ratley said, “It’s more mentally tough than it is physically tough. You just have to push through it because I know if I play both ways I can contribute to the team more.”

That mental toughness has helped him be successful in every aspect of his life.

Ratley said, “I’ve put my school first before anything like as a kid and now. It’s a lot of late nights coming home from football practice. Eat, shower, do homework you know.”

The homework translates to his work on the field.

Chris Edwards said, “On defense he’s our coach on the field. He gets us lined up we run everything through him. Same thing on the offensive line he and my center are two really smart kids and they control the calls. Without that I don’t think we’re as good as we are right now.”

And yet, football has taught lessons that can’t be learned anywhere else.

Ratley said, “School will give you book smarts and stuff like that but football teaches you a lot of common sense. Whenever things get tough you can’t just quit.”

There’s no quit in Jace Ratley.

Ratley said, “I’m going to Texas A&M University to Mays business school to major in finance. After that I kind of just want to see where my opportunities lead me to.”