Hughes Springs to rely on two headed rushing attack

The Hughes Springs Mustangs are returning seven starters on offense in 2019 and that experience is something to look out for.

The Mustangs will look to a dominant run game with the 1-2 punch of Isaiah Bolden and Trayvonn Kennedy in the backfield.

Bolden finished last season with 715 yards and 9 rushing touchdowns, Kennedy adding six rushing touchdowns of his own.

Head coach Chris Edwards said, “We establish generally one bell cow a year and kind of work off of that. I think we have two or three bell cows we’r going to try and develop for sure. Trayvonn Kennedy and Isaiah Bolden another burner is in Devin Flournoy. Then our quarterback he can do it with his hands and his feet. To me, and I hate to predict anything but it’s wide open in my opinion. For us, I’m not saying for another team for us, we have to concentrate on how well we play and how well we do things.”

Hughes Springs opens the season against Hamshire-Fannett on Thursday, August 29th at Lufkin high school.